Rupee recovers losses

KARACHI: The rupee recovered from losses to close stronger against the dollar in both the currency markets on Wednesday.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 153.88 to the dollar, compared with 154.50 on Tuesday. It appreciated 62 paisas, or 0.40 percent.

The rupee gained 70 paisas, or 0.45 percent, to end at 154.80 versus the greenback in the open market.

Dealers said the local unit gained lost ground, breaking 154 level boosted by mild dollar demand from importers and better inflows.

“Today, the demand was lower, but the supplies were healthy due to strong remittances from overseas Pakistani workers in the holy month of Ramazan,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“Sale of forwarding dollars by exporters also lent support to the rupee,” he added.

Dealers said the impacts of the news of providing debt relief from Japan to Pakistan and a slight decline in the budget deficit felt on the sentiment of the rupee. “We expect the rupee to stay stable around the current ranges in the coming sessions,” another dealer said.