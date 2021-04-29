Pakistan qualify for 2022 Asian Games baseball event

LAHORE: Pakistan have qualified for the baseball competitions of the 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.

Pakistan Federation Baseball president Fakhar Ali Shah has said that it was decided in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Baseball Federation of Asia in Taiwan.

“A total of twelve teams will feature in the event. The other teams are Japan (World No.1), Korea (World No.3), Taiwan (World No.4), China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Mongolia and Laos,” he added.

He said Pakistan qualified for the Asian Games for the fourth time in a row due to excellent performance.

“Pakistan’s 16 players featured in the last Asian Games held at Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2018, instead of a full 24-member team, but still performed very well and finished fifth in the Games,” he said.