Taylor to stand-in as captain as Zimbabwe announces Test team

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams will miss the first Test against Pakistan after he failed to fully recover from a soft tissue injury to his left hand in time for the game that gets underway at Harare Sports Club today (Thursday).

The injury, which had forced him to sit out the second T20I last Friday flared up during the third game on Sunday.

As Williams has been ruled out, Brendan Taylor has been asked to stand-in as Zimbabwe’s captain for the first Test.

Meanwhile, five uncapped players have been picked as Zimbabwe announced a 16-man squad for the two-match Test series.

Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba and Tanaka Chivanga are the uncapped players included in the side.

Brendan Taylor, who missed Zimbabwe’s last Test series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates due to health issues has made a comeback, while Craig Ervine misses out due to a calf injury.

Tendai Chisoro, who played his only Test match back in 2017, has also earned a recall.

Apart from Sikandar Raza who is out recuperating from a bone marrow infection, four other players who were in the Zimbabwe squad for last month’s Test series against Afghanistan has failed to make the cut this time around.

They are Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami and Brandon Mavuta.

Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano have been placed on standby.

Both the Tests will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the stadium due to Covid-19 protocols.

Zimbabwe Squad: Brendan Taylor (captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.