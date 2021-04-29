Mian Pervaiz Akhtar laid to rest

LAHORE: Former first-class cricketer Mian Pervaiz Akhtar, who passed away on Tuesday due to Covid-19, was laid to rest in the presence of friends and family members.

Akhtar represented Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan Customs, and House Building Finance Corporation. He was also associated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a match referee.

Moreover, he trained renowned Pakistan cricketers, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ahmed Shahzad, and Taufeeq Umar.

Former Test cricketer Inzamam expressed condolences on the departure of one of his teachers.