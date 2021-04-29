close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

Mian Pervaiz Akhtar laid to rest

Sports

April 29, 2021

LAHORE: Former first-class cricketer Mian Pervaiz Akhtar, who passed away on Tuesday due to Covid-19, was laid to rest in the presence of friends and family members.

Akhtar represented Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan Customs, and House Building Finance Corporation. He was also associated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a match referee.

Moreover, he trained renowned Pakistan cricketers, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ahmed Shahzad, and Taufeeq Umar.

Former Test cricketer Inzamam expressed condolences on the departure of one of his teachers.

