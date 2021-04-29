close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
AFP
April 29, 2021

Wales boss Giggs denies assault charges in court appearance

Sports

LONDON: Wales manager and former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs denied charges of assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour as he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Giggs pleaded not guilty to an allegation he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse during a 13-minute hearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

The 47-year-old, wearing a dark suit and black face mask, also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm relating to PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Greater Manchester on November 1 last year.

He has also been charged with the common assault of Emma Greville, understood to be Greville’s younger sister, during the same alleged incident.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.

