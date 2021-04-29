Babar rejects Malik’s claims about his captaincy

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam Wednesday rejected Shoaib Malik’s claims that as the captain of national squad he didn’t have any say in team’s formation for international matches.

Shoaib in his recent Tweet put the onus on the team management for calling the shots.

“That is not right. Enough is enough as such things should come to a dead stop now. I am the captain and I have all the powers to decide on the formation of the team. Even I have all the authority to select the final XI. I do consult with team management wherever I feel it is necessary but the final decision always rests with me.”

He added that he knew about his role very well. “I am the captain and know what is my authority. I don’t need any directions from outside.”

Regarding new white-ball coach for the team, Babar said that he was happy with the team management.