Rizwan among top-10 in T20I rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has made his maiden entry into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings following his stellar performance in Zimbabwe.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman’s unbeaten knocks of 82 and 91 in the first and third matches jumped five slots to reach 10th position, overtaking England captain Eoin Morgan and Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

Rizwan is the second-highest ranked Pakistan batsman in the list, only behind captain Babar Azam, who is now in third place.

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf (up 17 places to 21st) and Mohammad Hasnain (up 52 places to joint-65th) are the other Pakistan players to gain.

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir shares the 65th slot with Hasnain after progressing 12 spots.

Zimbabwe’s Wesley Madhevere gained 88 places to reach joint-132nd position after finishing as Zimbabwe’s leading scorer in the series with 89 runs. Craig Ervine advanced 20 slots to 126th position.