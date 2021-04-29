Shakib, Guptill, Russell are set to feature in HBL PSL remainder

KARACHI: Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan, New Zealand’s opener Martin Guptill and West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell are set to feature in the remaining matches of the HBL PSL-2021 for Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, respectively.

Their names were submitted as replacement picks in a virtual session held with the franchise representatives on Tuesday evening.

Australian top-order batsman Usman Khawaja (Islamabad United) and Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad (Quetta Gladiators) were the other picks in the first round of the replacement pick process.

The HBL PSL 2021 was postponed after 14 matches on March 4 this year. The remaining 20 matches will be played here at the National Stadium from June 1-20.

“The teams submitted a total of 19 picks. Peshawar Zalmi, Gladiators and United opted to reserve one pick each and will be submitting these names at a later stage. The three teams can choose silver category players closer to or during the remainder of the tournament,” the PCB said.

In the Diamond category, Kings nominated Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera and Afghanistan batter Najeebullah Zadran. South Africa batter Janneman Malan was nominated by United. Zalmi opted for the West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen while Qalandars opted for Australian quick James Faulkner.

In the Gold category, Qalandars nominated Australia’s Joe Burns, West Indian Rovman Powell was nominated by Zalmi and Multan Sultans submitted the name of Afghanistan’s keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

West Indies pacer Fidel Edwards was nominated by Zalmi in the silver round replacements followed by South Africa’s George Linde by Sultans, Litton Das by Kings and Australian batter Callum Ferguson by Qalandars.