Pakistan will go into Test series with winning combination: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Continuity while retaining a winning combination with just one odd change will be the watchword for Pakistan going into the two-match Test series against hosts Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

As the Test, first between the two nations after almost eight years break, starts from today (Thursday), captain Babar Azam said they were looking forward to a minimum change in the winning combination that swept away South Africa 2-0 at home in February 2021.

That means the only change will be that of Yasir Shah, who is not part of the touring Test squad. Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood or off-spinner Sajjid Khan could easily fill in the vacant space available.

“We are in no mood to make any unnecessary changes in the team. We are planning to have one odd change in the team for the Test series opener and more interested in retaining the winning combination,” Babar said in a virtual media talk.

Zimbabwe pulled a big surprise last time both countries were seen playing the Test series in 2013, winning the opening Test and then conceding the second to draw it 1-1. The venue was the same where the Test series now will be held.

Babar, however, has pinned high hopes on his team members.

“We have defeated South Africa at home convincingly a few months back. Since our Test squad gives a formidable look, I hope they would continue the winning momentum. Hasan Ali was at his best, winning man-of-the-match award during the last Test we played against South Africa. His reentry into the Test team has given the team a fresh impetus. Hopefully, he would carry forward with the same vein during the forthcoming series. Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in form after having plenty of rest and Faheem Ashraf had shown a creditable all-round prowess for Test cricket. So we have got a formidable side to take on the hosts.”

Babar was expecting a better playing surface during Tests. “The Harare pitch prepared for the first Test gives a better look. There is a bit of grass on the surface and even the pitch looks firm and suitable for Test cricket. Let’s see how it will behave during the Test.”

The captain was not worried about his team’s batting abilities in Test cricket, saying that Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam were there to support the team.

“Azhar and Fawad are carrying experience. They have contributed in the past and hopefully would continue backing me and Rizwan in our efforts to raise or chase good totals in Test cricket. I hope openers Abid Ali and Imran Butt would also grasp opportunities coming their way. What I want from my players is to take up the challenge and stay there till the time they achieve that.”

Pakistan captain added that it was always a dangerous option to take your opponents lightly.

“Zimbabwe are playing at home and know their conditions better than us. We are in no mood to take them lightly for the Test series. What is important for us is to go into the series with the best available combination.”

Babar also looked eager to play big Test innings as was advised by Javed Miandad in a recent interview.

“Indeed my efforts have always been to play big innings. When I get to fifty, I want to score a hundred and when gets a century I want to convert that century into 150 and so on. What is most important for me is to help the team get a solid foundation in Tests.”

The Test captain was also excited after breaking Virat Kohli’s back-to-back records. “First ODI’s top slot and now fastest 2000 T20 runs. I am excited to wrest these records and hope to make further inroads into all formats record books.”

Babar praised batting coach Younis Khan for making efforts on batsmen.

“It is really an honour to see former great Younis Khan working so hard on the batsmen. It is now up to batsmen to realize as what the team requires from them. During past few tense matches, I told batsmen not to lose their wicket cheaply and instead hang on to win the day for the country.”

Squad: Pakistan (from): Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mehmood and Sajjad Khan.