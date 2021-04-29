close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
Stay at home

Newspost

 
April 29, 2021

The third wave of Covid-19 has turned out to be quite dangerous. The country is witnessing the worst situation. The number of cases is increasing rapidly. It is so infuriating to see that people are not following SOPs. Since last year, we have lost so many precious lives including frontline workers. We need to cooperate with our government and must stay at home.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

