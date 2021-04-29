The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that at the current rate of progress, it will take more than 200 years to close the overall global gender gap in labour force participation and equal opportunities. We have an opportunity to change the current rate of progress by taking affirmative actions. There are numerous efforts under way in Pakistan, both in the public and development sectors, to meet the target of reducing gender inequality. The revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) envisions 20 million digital transaction accounts for women by 2023. Recently, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) unveiled its Banking on Equality policy, which seeks to motivate financial service providers to adopt a mainstreaming lens and start deliberately targeting women consumers through their products and marketing strategies. This policy comes at a favourable time when Raast, the country’s interoperable instant payment system, has just been launched as a joint effort by the SBP and Karandaaz, which aims to revolutionize the way payments are made.

Also, the state-backed Ehsaas programme is working on providing mobile wallets to its beneficiaries, to be followed by other account options in the future. These three initiatives are expected to boost account ownership among women of all income segments and enable them to start using greater numbers of financial products and services.

Faryal Rehman

Islamabad