The Balochistan government needs to take immediate steps to improve the province’s education system. In Jath, a small village in the province, there is only one primary school. Also, there is only one teacher who is responsible for managing the school. It is virtually impossible for one person to teach all classes.

The government needs to look into this matter and recruit more teachers. The authorities must realise that every person has a right to quality education.

Imran A Sattar

Kech