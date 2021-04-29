This refers to the letter ‘Vaccine hesitancy’ (April 27) by Mumraiz Khan. In order to ensure the strict implementation of SOPs, the government has sought the help of the army. This decision is commendable and should have been taken earlier, given the fact that a majority of people don’t treat the Covid-19 pandemic seriously. To successfully battle Covid-19, unity, discipline, and the strict implementation of SOPs are the three key principles that we have to follow if we want to fight against this pandemic. The letter-writer has rightly said the present vaccination process is limited to big cities including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot, etc.

The government needs to launch the vaccination drive on a large scale to vaccinate at least 60-70 percent of the country’s total population. It should take all the possible steps to ensure that people living in rural areas are vaccinated.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore