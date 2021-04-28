2021-22 budget to be business-friendly: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the 2021-22 budget will be a business-friendly while special attention will be given to the industrial and agricultural sectors to revive the economy and promote business.

The minister was chairing maiden consultative meeting with the industrial sector to prepare the annual development programme for the next financial year. Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other stakeholders from the private sector participated in the meeting. Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that business-friendly projects will be included in the annual development programmes. In this regard, the suggestions of the private sector from the industrial sector will be welcomed warmly.