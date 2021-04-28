Indian politician ‘feeds’ cow urine to COVID patient on ventilator

LONDON: viewers online were horrified to see viral footage of a man allegedly pouring cow urine into the mouth of a woman with a ventilator suffering from COVID-19, foreign media reported.

According to ABP Live, the shocking video was initially posted on Twitter by Surat General Secretary Kishor Bindal of India's Bharatiya Janata Party last week. The video was subsequently deleted after it amassed nearly 80,000 views but was later uploaded to Reddit. In the video, an unidentified man holding a bottle filled with yellow liquid is standing over an older woman struggling to breathe on a ventilator. The man then begins to pour the liquid into her mouth. He also tries to speak to her, but due to the noise from nearby hospital equipment, it is not clear what he says.

The yellow liquid is believed to be "Gau Mutra," otherwise known as cow urine. According to a report from UK based news agency, some radical Hindu groups like the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha have turned to cow urine in an effort to ward off COVID. While the group claimed to "have never felt the need to consume English medicine" in the report, experts reported there is no evidence that cow urine can effectively treat or cure illnesses like cancer or COVID.