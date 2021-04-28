SCBA hails SC ruling in Justice Isa’s case

ISLAMABAD: President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi has termed the decision of the Supreme Court, accepting the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, as the news of the year for those defending the independence of judiciary.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that by accepting the review petition of Justice Isa by majority of six to four, the Supreme Court deserves congratulations as rumors about the efforts to exercise undue influence by certain elements of establishment have been dispelled and defeated.

“The verdict in favour of Qazi Faez Isa is a very healthy and happy news which also is a very bad omen for those who are always on the wrong side”, Latif Afridi said. He congratulated all those who contributed in the fight supporting Qazi Faez Isa as a symbol of independence of judiciary in Pakistan.