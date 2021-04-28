PPP for withdrawal of eviction notices to women living in hostel

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has expressed grave concern over the notices issued to women working in different departments to vacate Fatima Jinnah Hostel, and demanded that the notices be immediately withdrawn.

The ministry of housing and works has issued notices to the working women residing in the hostel cancelling their allotments with directions to vacate rooms by this Friday (April 30) without providing any alternate accommodation.

“The eviction order in the month of Ramazan during pandemic was most insensitive, without precedence and in complete disregard of the vulnerabilities of working women,” said PPPP’s Secretary General Farhatullah Babar in a statement Tuesday.

Farhatullah Babar said the whimsical order is yet another manifestation of how insensitive the government is to the issues of women.

“Instead of providing working women more accommodation and a congenial atmosphere to work, the government is throwing them out of the only accommodation available to them in the federal Capital,” he added. He asked the housing ministry to immediately withdraw the eviction notices, adding “Pakistan People’s Party will also raise the issue in the parliament and at all available forums”. He said the hostel for working women is named after the sister of Quaid-i-Azam and throwing out women from it is a great disservice to the memory of Fatima Jinnah.

Farhatullah Babar said the PPP had built Nusrat Bhutto Hostel for working women in Islamabad which was gradually put out of use due to animosity with the Bhutto name just like the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is changed to Ehsaas programme. “Bhuttos reside in the hearts and minds of people and their memory cannot be erased by such expressions of animosity,” he further added. He said if the government cannot improve their lot it should at least not take away from the women whatever little they have.