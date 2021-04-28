Partly cloudy weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: The local Met office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest temperature was recorded as 42 degrees centigrade and the lowest as 26 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours. The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.