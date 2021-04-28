close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
April 28, 2021

Partly cloudy weather forecast

National

April 28, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: The local Met office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest temperature was recorded as 42 degrees centigrade and the lowest as 26 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours. The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

