People urged to follow coronavirus SOPs

BAHAWALPUR: Deputy Superintendent Police (Traffic) Bahawalpur, Mahmood Ali Gujjar has urged people to wear face masks to combat COVID-19 virus. He said the infected virus has engulfed the entire region, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday. He said the virus had posed threat to people as number of patients suffering from corona virus rising day by day. He said people could make them safe from COVID-19 only by adopting preventive measures. He urged people to abide by all COVID-19 preventive measures. He also emphasized the need to make distance when talking to other people.