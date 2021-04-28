Citizens demand another vaccination centre

JHANG: Locals demanded the authorities concerned to establish one more COVID-19 vaccination centre in the city.

Talking to reporters, the citizens said a coronavirus vaccination centre was established in an NGO-run hospital in the Old City area to cover the population of Sadar, Satellite Town and adjacent areas. They said now citizens from distant areas have to travel long distance to reach the vaccination centre where the staff are limited.

When contacted, DHO Dr Idrees said the vaccination centre was functioning properly and issues in the centre had been resolved. DHA Administrator/DC Fayyaz Ahmed was contacted multiple times to seek comment but the phone was not attended.