Punjab closes schools in all districts

LAHORE: In the wake of prevailing Covid-19 conditions, Punjab Schools Education Department (SED) Tuesday announced closure of public and private schools in all 36 districts of the province from April 29 till Eid-ul-Fitr. Earlier the closure of schools was for those districts in Punjab which had higher Covid-19 positivity rate.