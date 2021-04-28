Online course on sports injuries begins

LAHORE: The 2-day online course on sports injuries and their prevention began under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Ms Chand Perveen, SBP tehsil sports officers, junior and senior coaches, trainers and players from across the province attended the online course. On the first day, Assistant Prof Orthopaedic Dr Amir Sohail and Rehabilitation Specialist Dr Sajida Fajar delivered online lectures on the topic of Sports Injuries, their Prevention and Management. They explained sports injuries and various precautionary measures through video clips, images and slides. Later, Dr Amir Sohail and Dr Sajida Fajar gave detailed answers to various questions asked by tehsil sports officers, junior and senior coaches, trainers.