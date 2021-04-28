NAB summons ex-federal secretary Younas Dhaga

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned former commerce secretary Younas Dhaga today (Wednesday) in an investigation going on in sugar subsidy scam. According to sources, the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of NAB Rawalpindi probing the sugar subsidy scam summoned Younas Dhaga to explain about the sugar export. Sources said the CIT of the NAB has asked Younas Dhaga to bring the relevant record of minutes of inter-ministerial meetings. Sources said the former commerce secretary was also asked to bring the record of all summaries, recommendations and paperwork with him during his appearance before the CIT. It is to be mentioned that the NAB has already recorded the statements of vice chairman Sugar Mills Association and senior officials of the Ministry of Industries.