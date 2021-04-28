Non-payment of dues: Court orders stopping salaries of Sindh CM, others

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, circuit bench, Sukkur, on Tuesday ordered to stop the salaries of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, cabinet members, the chief secretary, secretary agriculture and secretary finance for not complying with the court orders with regard to payment of outstanding dues of retired employees of the market committees. The SHC’s division bench comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Fahim Ahmed Siddiqui was informed by petitioners' counsel Advocate Sohail Khoso that the court orders with regard to payment of outstanding dues have not been complied with.

He submitted that the court had ordered the secretary finance and secretary agriculture to release the pension amount and other benefits to retired employees of the market committee but the officials were not implementing the court orders.

The director general agriculture Sindh submitted that the Sindh government was not releasing the funds in this regard, which was causing a delay in payment of outstanding dues of retired employees.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh requested for further time to implement the court directives.

The court turned down the provincial law officer's request and ordered to stop the salaries of the chief minister Sindh, cabinet members, chief secretary Sindh, finance secretary and secretary agriculture and adjourned the hearing of the case till May 11.