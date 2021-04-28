close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

Man slains wife, daughters

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

SUKKUR: A man cut the throat of his wife and two daughters in Shahdadpur district on Tuesday.

Reports said Jeetan Kolhi after quarrel with his wife Shirimiti cut the throat of his wife and two daughters Rani and Gulali. On being informed, police reached the scene and shifted the injured to Hyderabad, where Shirimiti Kolhi succumbed to her injuries. Police said that the investigation was under way.

