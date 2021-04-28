Jirga brokers ceasefire after 2 killed

KHAR: A jirga of elders on Tuesday brokered a ceasefire between the two rival groups in Nawagai Bazaar in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday.

Awami National Party leader Sheikh Jahanzada, Qazi Abdul Manan, Alamzeb Khan and others played an active role to effect a ceasefire between the rival parties. The elders also warned the parties to remain peaceful upto June 1 or else a fine of Rs5 million would be imposed on the violators.

Two persons had killed and 10 others, including passers-by, sustained injuries during firing over money dispute in Nawagai Bazaar in Bajaur tribal district the previous day.

It was learnt that Malang and Munsif groups traded fire over a dispute on money in Nawagai Bazaar in which 12 persons, including passers-by sustained injuries.

Two of the injured identified as Malang and Ziarat Gul later succumbed to their injuries.

Soon after the clash, the local traders and shopkeepers staged a protest against the incident and blocked the main road for traffic.

The traders’ leaders asked the government to deploy police to the bazaar to maintain law and order so such an incident could not be repeated.