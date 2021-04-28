Flag march held in Nowshera to raise awareness about corona SOPs

NOWSHERA: Eighteen more patients tested positive as officials of the district administration, army and police held a joint flag march to raise awareness about implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

The district administration also continued imposing smart lockdown to contain the spread of fast-spreading virus after coronavirus cases reported from various areas in the district.

The administration also sealed 11 more shops and imposed heavy fines on five others for violating SOPs against the viral infection.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen told the media that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing as people were ignoring the SOPs against the viral disease.

Earlier, a flag march, led by DC Ozgen, Lt. Col Rashteen Khattak, District Police Officer Dr Iqbal Khan, Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf and others, held to raise awareness about the SOPs against the fatal viral infection in the district.

The officials also distributed free facemasks among the people during the flag march in bazaars in Nowshera Cantt, Pabbi, Akora Khattak, Jehangira Twon, Khairabad and elsewhere in the district.

The officials urged the people to wear facemasks and follow government guidelines to stem the spike coronavirus pandemic.

The official added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs while attending the weddings and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.