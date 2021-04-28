Masks mandatory for bus passengers

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil municipal administration Baffa-Pakhal has bound the bus terminal’s management not to issue tickets to passengers without wearing masks.

“We have issued strict directives to the bus terminals’ managements to ensure that every passenger is wearing the face mask during the travell, otherwise strict legal action would be initiated against them,” Mazhar Awan, the Tehsil municipal officer, told reporters in Shinkiari on Tuesday.

Awan, who led his department’s team in checking the implementation of the standard operational procedures in Shinkiari, Baffa, College Doraha and other parts of tehsil, said that a mass awareness campaign was also being run parallel to other activities carried out by his civic agency to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the entire tehsil.

“We have also been distributing masks free of cost in bazaars and bus terminals on the special directives of the provincial government,” he added.

The TMO said that sanitation staff was also disinfecting public places in the urban parts of the tehsil for the safety of the people.