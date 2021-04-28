PO held in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested the accused after an exchange of fire in Dallokhel village and seized arms from his possession on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, Incharge of Saddar Police Station Javed Khan Marwat said that sources informed the police about the presence of the notorious criminal Atiq-ur-Rehman, resident of Dallokhel Mutabar, at his home.

He said that a team cordoned off the huused of Atiq-ur-Rehman, a notorious criminal, who started firing at the police.

The police also returned the fire, forcing the accused to surrender.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov with ammunition and two hand grenades from the possession of the accused. Police also registered a case against the accused and handed over the suspects and started an investigation.