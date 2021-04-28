Speed breakers removed from Swat Road

MINGORA: The Swat district administration on Tuesday cleared the road by removing the speed-breakers after a user of social networking site Facebook drew the attention of the illegal speed breakers in the Sangota area of Babuzai Tehsil here.

With active interaction of Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan on the social networking website Facebook, the people have come in direct contact with him to solve their problems and various issues are being pointed out by the youth through pictures and videos.

A Facebook user pointed out illegal speed-breakers set up on Sangota Road, causing traffic problems and inconvenience to commuters.

The user wrote in his complaint that the new road, which was recently constructed by the KP government, was not only deteriorating due to the installation of speed breakers but also causing severe inconvenience to the commuters.