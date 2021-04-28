close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

Tribesman’s house torched in Bajaur for firing at cleric

Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

KHAR: The Salarzai Qaumi Lashkar on Tuesday set on fire the house of a man on the charge of having fired at a local prayer leader at Naraza village in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district, local sources said.

The sources said that one Hussain had opened fire on the prayer leader identified as Maulvi Younis in which he escaped unhurt miraculously.

Swinging into action, the Salarzai Qaumi Lahskar torched the house of Hussain, who had fled the area after committing the crime. He was still on the run.

