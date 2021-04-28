One killed, 6 injured in road mishaps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A motorcyclist was killed while six persons sustained injuries in two road accidents in the district on Tuesday.
According to police, two recklessly driven motorcycles collided near Darwesh as a result a man later identified as Ghulam Rasool of Kaag village died on the spot while Amir Hamza and Muhammad Ibrahim were injured.