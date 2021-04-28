1,000 needy families given food packages in Bara

BARA: Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi distributed food packages among 1000 poor and needy families under the supervision of Khidmat-e-Khalq Committee here on Tuesday.

The Khidmat-e- Khalq Committee had collected data of poor people with the help of 65 community organisations. The packages were distributed among the people while following the standard operating procedures to stop the transmission of the coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Khidmat-e-Khalq Committee president Sheikh Gul Afridi said that people from all walks of life were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.