UoP students reject hike in tuition fees, other charges

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the hike in tuition fee and other charges of the University of Peshawar, the students of the University of Peshawar on Tuesday urged the administration to take back the decision forthwith or else they would take to streets against the “cruel” decision.

Talking to reporters, People’s Student Federation, UoP president, Syed Ziauddin and others expressed serious concern over the university’s decision to make unbearable increase in the university charges.

They said that the ongoing corona pandemic had badly affected all the people and instead of giving relief to the parents, the university administration had increased tuition fees, hotel charges and other utilities. The “cruel” decision on part of the university administration was tantamount to closing the doors of education for the students, they added.

They said that the university administration should focus attention on improving its financial management instead of putting more and more burden on students. Though the government, they added, had recently given several bailout packages to the university, the administration had failed to steer it out of the worst financial crisis.

“The university admin even has been unable to provide full salaries and pensions to the university employees despite availing the bailout packages,” said Ziauddin.