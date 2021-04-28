People of Hazara requested to follow coronavirus SOPs

ABBOTTABAD: Hazara Commissioner Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has said the third wave of coronavirus is very dangerous and people from all walks of life including elected representatives, the local leadership of political parties, religious scholars, media, trader community and the minority will have to play their role by following all precautionary measures.

He was addressing a specially called meeting at his office on Tuesday which was attended by Member National Assembly Prince Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Sajjad Awan and Members Provincial Assembly Nazeer Abbassi & Aurangezeb Nalotha, DIG Police Hazara, deputy commissioners, district police officers and religious scholars.

The senior official asked for creating public awareness on social distances and wearing facemasks. He said that the literacy rate in the Hazara Division is higher as compared with other areas of the province and they can easily understand the causes and effects of the deadly disease.

The senior official asked Ulema and media persons to actively participate in the execution of precautionary measures about coronavirus in mosques, markets, public places, and even in transports.

He said during Eid-ul-Fitr we have to be careful and avoid crowds and follow local standing operation procedures. He said that this disease in our neighboring country India has created devastation and our people should take lessons from it. He said he would visit the markets and keep observing the overall situation.

Riaz Khan said that Section 144 has been enforced in Hazara Division according to which violators have to face heavy fines and penalties, especially those not using facemasks.

He directed all the deputy commissioners and district police officers to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures in their respective districts. They were directed to ensure abiding by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) listed by the government, including the use of facemasks, sanitizers, and follow social distance in the offices, public places and bus stands. Similarly, more than five people should not be allowed to enter any shop at a time for maintaining physical distancing.

Later, Abbottabad Assistant Commissioner Mujtaba , Tehsil Muncial Administrator Muhammad Afzal along with DSP Cantt visited Eid Gah Road, Gami Adda, Link Road, and other bazaars of the city and arrested nine people without wearing face masks.

They registered three first information reports against shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs,20,000. The motor vehicle examiner inspected public transport at the Mansehra Road to check the implementation of SOPs.