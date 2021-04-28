Private medical colleges: PMC officials summoned in admission case

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Tuesday summoned officials of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) after the Federal Investigation Agency and National Accountability Bureau submitted a report against private medical colleges.

The report revealed that private medical colleges were involved in gross irregularities during recent admissions of MBBS by misusing the 20 percent discretionary marks for ulterior motives. It stated that candidates low on PMC merit were awarded higher marks in the so-called interview.

“No proper merit lists were displayed during the process for transparency. Some colleges have received donations and an advance fee of 6/ 7 million in a lump sum from students and even bank guarantees were obtained from the students. Thus deserving students in the merit were deprived of their right,” stated the FIR.

The FIA in a report recommended deregistration of some colleges and review of admissions on merit in private medical colleges

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, while expressing concern over the affairs of medical colleges, observed they were using it for money-making. The court summoned the vice-president of the PMC on the next hearing.