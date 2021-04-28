Saudis rejoice as kingdom receives heavy rain, hailstorm

MAKKAH: Residents of Saudi Arabia rejoiced as rain hit several parts of the kingdom on Tuesday, foreign media reported.

Social media exploded with videos of rain falling as young Saudis embraced the opportunity to show the country in a different light.

“I want the world to see how beautiful Saudi Arabia is, even during summer,” said Areej Hasan, from Abha in the south-west of the country.

“The beautiful streets of Abha are adorned with purple flowers from jacaranda trees and it is a rare sight to see them drenched in rain. My family and I decided to wear our masks and go out for a stroll to enjoy the beautiful weather,” he said.

The rare rain saw children take to the streets to play as adults welcomed the cooler temperatures.

But the downpour wasn’t all joyful. On Friday, the authorities warned people about heavy rain and thunderstorms in Makkah, Madinah, Al Baha, Jazan, Najran with possible flooding in the Eastern Province, Riyadh and Qassim as well as light rains across Jawf, Tabuk, and the Northern Borders.

Civil Defence warned people to stay away from places that could flood.

Videos shared from Makkah showed cars submerged as water flowed down a heavily flooded street.