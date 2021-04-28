Bill Gates under fire for his vaccine formulas remarks

Islamabad: Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has come under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing nations.

During an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Gates was asked if it “would be helpful” for intellectual property protections to be lifted and for vaccine recipes to be shared with the world.

Gates flatly said “no,” before adding: “There’s only so many vaccine factories in the world and people are very serious about the safety of vaccines. And so moving something that had never been done, moving a vaccine, say, from a [Johnson & Johnson] factory into a factory in India, it’s novel, it’s only because of our grants and expertise that can happen at all.”

Gates continued: “The thing that’s holding things back, in this case, is not intellectual property. It’s not like there’s some idle vaccine factory, with regulatory approval, that makes magically safe vaccines. You know, you’ve got to do the trial on these things. And every manufacturing process needs to be looked at in a very careful way.” University of Essex Law professor Tara Van Ho tweeted: “Gates speaks as if all the lives being lost in India are inevitable but eventually the West will help when in reality the US & UK are holding their feet on the neck of developing states by refusing to break [intellectual property rights] protections. It’s disgusting.”