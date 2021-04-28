Perusal of PTI accounts: ECP rejects PTI’s review petition

ISLAMABAD: On the first day of perusal of PTI accounts on Tuesday, the ECPs Scrutiny Committee disallowed the use of laptops or computers by two chartered accountants, allowed by the ECP on behalf of the petitioner.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan, in its order of April 14, 2021, had authorised two financial analysts/chartered accountants to scrutinise the PTI accounts on behalf of the petitioner Akbar S Babar and the perusal of PTI documents was to begin on April 27 in line with the ECP order. Meanwhile, the ECP has issued guidelines for the Presiding Officers to avert a controversy over supply of form-45 in the upcoming bypoll in NA-249 (Karachi). In its directions to the presiding officers, the ECP has asked them to send a picture of Form-45 in the presence of polling agents of the contesting candidates, to the returning officer and that location of the smartphone should be kept on while taking the picture. The POs have been directed not to wait for the submission of the results if the network is down, and in such a case have been asked to immediately reach the returning officer’s office and submit the polling record in time.