Scraping of actions against Faez, family: Rabbani asks president, PM, law minister to quit after SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday demanded the resignations of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan following the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) in Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition against its earlier order.

“Not only President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan but also his legal team led by Law Minister Farogh Naseem should resign following the verdict of the Supreme Court in review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa,” he said while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday. Raza Rabbani said that the setting aside of the reference vide its order dated 19.6.2020 and the short order by the Supreme Court, raises serious questions on mala fide of the Executive in trying to malign and defame the independent and upright judges.