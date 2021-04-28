Finance ministry expects economic recovery despite third corona wave

ISLAMABAD: Amid the third wave of COVID-19, the finance ministry has highlighted risks to different sectors, saying the economic recovery got hampered but Pakistan is grappling with the fresh wave.

With timely appropriate measures taken by the government to tackle the third wave, risks have been mitigated thus better prospects of economic growth are visible, the ministry hoped.

It also projected that all in all, inflation is expected to remain between 8.0-9.5 per cent next month. However, from the beginning of the next fiscal year, assuming the absence of any new supply shocks, favorable base effects may start to drive Y-o-Y inflation to lower levels. However, independent economists believe the monthly inflation will enter into a double-digit from next month. In its monthly outlook report, the ministry stated that the third wave of the virus was still taking a toll on different parts of the world, especially the Asia- Pacific region. Pakistan is also currently grappling with the fresh wave of COVID-19 although prior to that a significant drop in infections was reported.