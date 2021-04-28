US orders staff to leave Kabul

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday ordered non-essential staff to leave its Kabul embassy, citing increased threats as Washington prepares to end its 20-year war.

The State Department in a travel advisory said it had “ordered the departure from US embassy Kabul of US government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere.” Ross Wilson, the acting US ambassador in Kabul, said that the State Department took the decision “in light of increasing violence and threat reports in Kabul.” He said that the order affected an unspecified “relatively small number” of employees and that the embassy would remain operating.