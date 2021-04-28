PM giving NRO to himself: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving NRO to anybody else, but himself after his meeting with a group of pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers.

“We can face victimisation by the government, but people are not ready to tolerate it for five years,” he said. She warned the government against “rigging” in elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), saying the PMLN would resist any unfair mean in upcoming polls. “Our party and its workers will respond strongly if there is any repeat of unfair means in the AJK elections,” Maryam said while talking to media persons here. She was flanked party’s senior party leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

Maryam maintained that the PML-N was not the same old party which would sit silent, and would certainly fight for its democratic right as it did in winning the National Assembly seat in Daska by-election. “Election in Kashmir is our election. The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, who was also present on the occasion, also warned that rigging in elections would support India’s narrative. “Any rigging in AJK elections will fizzle out sacrifices given by the Pakistan Army and people of Pakistan and Kashmir,” he said.

Maryam said the PTI government has failed to prevent spread of COVID-19, improve arrangements in hospitals and proper vaccination. Responding to a question, she said that Nawaz Sharif was still standing on his feet. Maryam said holding talks with India should not mean ones makes bargain on Kashmir, adding what the government was doing on Kashmir should be made public.

He also strongly condemned attempt on life of senior journalist and ex-Pemra chairman Absar Alam.