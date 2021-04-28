Cabinet okays setting of COVID-19 vaccine’s retail price

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved setting of the retail price for COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Briefing media persons after the federal cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Minister for Planning Asad Umar briefed the cabinet on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The forum was informed that around 5,000 patients suffering from coronavirus were in critical condition, which was the highest number of COVID-19 victims as compared to the last two peaks of the virus when the maximum number of critical patients remained 3,400. He said presently Pakistan was producing 792 metric tons of oxygen to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients. He said Pakistan’s situation would not have been different from India had it not increased the number of ventilator beds by 7,000 and doubled the production of oxygen in the last one year.

He said it has been decided that the oxygen meant for the industrial sector will be diverted to the health sector if the situation worsens. Fawad said the government was also considering to import oxygen from China and Iran, if need arises, while Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure supply of essential items during the pandemic. He said the government is trying hard to avoid a complete lockdown and that is why it is considering announcing five-day Eid holidays this time so that there was less pressure with regards to the virus.

About the anti-COVID vaccination, the minister said so far two million people have been vaccinated. He said the vaccine is fully safe for human health and urged the people to get themselves vaccinated against the virus as around one billion people across the world had so far got themselves immunised against the disease. He said 3.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine were available in the country and now 40 years and above people are eligible for vaccination.

The minister spoke highly of the print and electronic media for creating awareness among the people regarding implementation of SOPs against the pandemic and added that the prime minister while chairing the NCC meeting recently had said that in case a complete lockdown was to be imposed, supplies of commodities will have to be ensured. Regarding the newly-appointed Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz’s concerns about the quality of locally-made ventilators, Fawad said he might not have been given a complete presentation so far on the subject and that was why he had given such a statement.