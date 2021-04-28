Turk court frees abused woman

ANKARA: A Turkish woman who shot and killed her husband after years of violent abuse has been freed by a court that ruled that she was acting in self-defence.

The verdict late on Monday in the Mediterranean port city of Antalya delivered a victory for women’s rights organisations in Turkey. Melek Ipek was mobbed by her two sobbing daughters as she walked out of the court room after a judge ruled that she had the right to protect herself against constant torture. The 31-year-old was arrested in January with bruises and wounds to her face. She testified in court that her husband routinely handcuffed her and beat her for hours while threatening to kill her and their children.