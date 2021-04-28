S Arabia destroys bomb-laden boat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Riyadh: Saudi forces on Tuesday destroyed an explosive-laden boat off the coast of the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the defence ministry said. "A bomb-laden unmanned (vessel) was intercepted and destroyed this morning," the ministry said in a statement, published by the official Saudi Press Agency. "Naval units were able to detect and monitor the activity of the bomb-laden (boat) in the Red Sea waters off the shores of Yanbu." No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident, which the ministry said was under investigation.