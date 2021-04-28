Black man shot by US police

Washington: An African-American man was shot five times by police including in the back of the neck as he attempted to flee arrest on drug charges, his family said on Tuesday.

Relatives of Andrew Brown, who was shot and killed by police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on April 21, said that according to an autopsy they commissioned, he died from the bullet that struck his neck as he tried to drive away from several police officers.

In the latest police killing of an African American to draw scrutiny, the family accused the Pasquotank county police of an "execution," demanding that all body camera video be released.