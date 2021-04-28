BD rescues Rohingya Muslims

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: The Bangladesh coast guard on Tuesday rescued 30 Rohingya refugees adrift in the Bay of Bengal for two days after they were attacked by pirates, an official said. About a million Rohingya refugees live in sprawling camps in south-east Bangladesh, having fled repression in Myanmar.

Coast Guard spokesman Commander Amirul Haque said the boat left from near the camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district on Friday, carrying 20 women, five men and five children. "On Sunday, the boat was attacked by pirates who took all valuables from the refugees and crippled the boat’s engine before leaving," he told reporters.