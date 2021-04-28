close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

1,511-acre land retrieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

LAHORE:The Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab has retrieved 1,511 acres of state land in Rahim Yar Khan valuing Rs 6.36 billion on Tuesday.

It also recovered 5094 acres of state land from illegal occupants in Rajanpur district. The value of this land is Rs 2.43 billion. In this regard, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said indiscriminate action was in progress against land grabbers in the province to retrieve state lands. BoR to continue strict action till the complete elimination of land grabbers, he said.

Latest News

More From Lahore