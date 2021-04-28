1,511-acre land retrieved

LAHORE:The Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab has retrieved 1,511 acres of state land in Rahim Yar Khan valuing Rs 6.36 billion on Tuesday.

It also recovered 5094 acres of state land from illegal occupants in Rajanpur district. The value of this land is Rs 2.43 billion. In this regard, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said indiscriminate action was in progress against land grabbers in the province to retrieve state lands. BoR to continue strict action till the complete elimination of land grabbers, he said.