Double murder FIR registered

LAHORE:An FIR of murder of an elderly couple at Kot Lakhpat has been registered against unidentified murderers on the complaint of the son of the victims. The bodies of the victims were handed over to their family. Police have collected CCTV footages and other evidence, however, they could not trace out the murderers so far. On Monday, the couple, Awais 55 and Nighat Bibi, 50 were stabled to death in their house with sharp-edged weapons.

HIT TO DEATH: A 50-year-old man, unidentified so far, died in a road crash in the Lower Mall area on Tuesday. The victim was trying to cross a road near Bhatti Gate when, all of a sudden, a speeding car hit and injured him. He was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

FOUND DEAD: A 40-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Tibbi City area on Tuesday. A passerby spotted the victim who was in an unconscious condition and informed police. Police removed him to hospital where he died.

FIRE: Valuables were burnt a fire in a paper factory on Manga Mandi Road on Tuesday. The fire broke out in the paper material in the factory. Firefighters extinguished it. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Arrested: Qila Gujjar Singh investigations police claimed to have arrested four mobile snatchers on Tuesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Tariq alias Tariqi, Shafqat, Sikandar and Awais. Police recovered nine mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. Many cases have been traced against them in various police stations of the City.